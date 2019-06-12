|
FENTON Brenda The family of the late
Brenda Fenton wish to express
their sincere thanks to all
relatives, friends and neighbours
for the kind expressions of sympathy, letters,
cards of condolence
and donations received
during their sad loss.
Special thanks to the
Doctors, all Nurses and Carers
whilst at home.
Thank you to
Blackpool Victoria Hospital
Cardiac Unit and Ward 37.
Particular thanks to
Rev Derek French also to
The North Euston Hotel
for the excellent
Catering and finally thank you to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors
for the excellent service and
attention to detail.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on June 12, 2019
