J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
13:15
Carleton Crematorium
Berys Bradshaw Notice
BRADSHAW Berys Passed away peacefully at Home on Friday 15th November 2019 aged 77 years.
Devoted Wife to the late Richard, loving Mum and a cherished Nan, also a dear Sister,
Sister-in-Law and Auntie.
Berys will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and Cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 29th November at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to Marie Curie c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 20, 2019
