J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
09:30
Carleton Crematorium
Beatrice Rutherford Notice
RUTHERFORD Beatrice (Bea)
(Formerly Ivison) Passed away peacefully on
Friday 4th October 2019 in
St Albans Nursing Home aged
87 years with her daughters
by her side.
Loving wife of the late Bill Ivison, devoted mum to David, Leslie, Cheryl, Pat and Ian, cherished nan and great nan, also a dear
mother-in-law, sister and auntie.
Bea will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 16th October at 9.30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Dementia UK
c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 9, 2019
