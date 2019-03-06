|
|
|
JOENSEN Barbara Barbara passed away
after a short illness on
Sunday 24th February 2019,
aged 87 years.
Barbara was a devoted wife to the late Siv Joensen for 70 years,
much loved mum to daughter Tracy and their late son Paul,
dear mother-in-law to Mark, cherished nanna to Ryan, Freya, Max and Sophia and a loving great nanna to Elliot, Hallie and Jake. Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 13th March at 10.00am, everyone welcome, wear something that makes you happy. Flowers or donations to
The British Heart Foundation c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J.P. Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood -
Tel 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More