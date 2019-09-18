Home

Hough (nee Clark)
Barbara Passed away September 9, 2019, peacefully and without pain,
in Westvale House Care Home, Warrington, after losing
her struggle with illness
over several years.
She was 77 years of age.
Her family dearly misses her,
and encourages everyone to remember the Barbara that
they knew and loved.
Funeral service will be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
September 30, 2019 at 11.45am.
Attendees should feel free
to dress in whatever makes
them feel comfortable.
Donations can be made to: https://rnli.org
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Sept. 18, 2019
