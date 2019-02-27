Home

J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
18:00
St Mary's Church
Fleetwood
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00
St Mary's Church
Fleetwood
View Map
Notice Condolences

Arthur Smith Notice
SMITH (Arthur) On Thursday 14th February 2019, peacefully whilst in the care of
The Conifers Care Home
and of Fleetwood,
Arthur, passed away
aged 88 years.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Reception into
St Mary's Church, Fleetwood
to take place on
Thursday 7th March at 6.00pm
prior to funeral mass on
Friday 8th March at 10.00am.

All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View,
Fleetwood,
Tel- 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 27, 2019
