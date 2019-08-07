Home

J P Dell Funeral Directors
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Anthony Matthews

MATTHEWS ANTHONY (TONY) The family of the late Tony would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time. Thank you to Andrew Belshaw for his kind words and comforting service, Fleetwood Cricket Club for the warm hospitality and Four Seasons Florist for the beautiful floral tributes, finally to
J P Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Aug. 7, 2019
