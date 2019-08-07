|
MATTHEWS ANTHONY (TONY) The family of the late Tony would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time. Thank you to Andrew Belshaw for his kind words and comforting service, Fleetwood Cricket Club for the warm hospitality and Four Seasons Florist for the beautiful floral tributes, finally to
J P Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Aug. 7, 2019