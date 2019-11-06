Home

J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
13:00
St Peter's Church
Fleetwood
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
14:00
Carleton Crematorium
Anne Sharp Notice
SHARP (Anne)
(née Christie) On Friday 25th October,
suddenly whilst on holiday in Lanzarote,
Anne, passed away aged 75 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Mike,
much loved mum to Dale and Nigel, dear mother in law to Christine and Sheila and loving
grandma to Bradley and Jess.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 18th November at
St Peter's Church, Fleetwood at 1pm and 2pm at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Trinity Hospice c/o
the funeral directors.

All enquiries to J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors, 1 Beach Road,
West View, Fleetwood
FY7 8PS
01253 776281.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 6, 2019
