LILLEYMAN (Nee Lancaster)
Ann Passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday 31st August 2019, aged 63 years.
Loving wife of Jim, much loved daughter of Ian and the late Evelyn, devoted sister to Joy and Janette, also a dear aunty Ann and "YA YA" to all her nieces and nephews.
Ann will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 20th September at 1.15pm. No flowers by request please, donations in memory of Ann to Trinity Hospice c/o
the funeral directors.
All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood. Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Sept. 11, 2019