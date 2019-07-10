Home

J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Shuttleworth Allen The family of the late Allen
would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for
the kind words of sympathy
and cards of condolence
received at this sad time.
Thank you to Andrew Belshaw for his kind words and comforting service, Four Season's Florist for the beautiful floral tributes and the Old Comrades for their warm hospitality, finally to J P Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on July 10, 2019
