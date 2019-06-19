Home

J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:30
Carleton Crematorium
Allen Shuttleworth Notice
SHUTTLEWORTH Allen Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday 12th June 2019 surrounded by his loving family aged 62 years.
Loving partner of Jackie,
much loved father of Claire and Emma, devoted step father to Louisa and Stephanie, also a loving brother. Allen will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd July at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on June 19, 2019
