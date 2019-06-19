|
SHUTTLEWORTH Allen Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday 12th June 2019 surrounded by his loving family aged 62 years.
Loving partner of Jackie,
much loved father of Claire and Emma, devoted step father to Louisa and Stephanie, also a loving brother. Allen will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd July at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
