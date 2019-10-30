|
|
|
WARWICK ALAN The family of the late Alan would like to thank all relatives and friends, here and in Australia for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received during this sad time. Thank you to Rev Carolyn Leitch for her kind words and comforting service, Four Seasons Florist for the beautiful floral tributes and
The New Boston Hotel for their warm hospitality, finally to
J P Dell Funeral directors for their caring and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 30, 2019