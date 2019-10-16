Home

POWERED BY

Services
J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Interment
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
13:00
Fleetwood Cemetery
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00
St Nicholas Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Warwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Warwick

Notice Condolences

Alan Warwick Notice
WARWICK ALAN Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday 12th October 2019,
aged 75 years.
Devoted husband to Annette, loving dad to Michael and Diane,
a dear step dad to Stuart, Beverley, Collette, Kimberley and Robert, cherished grandad and
great grandad, also a
dear brother and uncle.
Alan will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends here and
in Australia.
Funeral service will take place at
St Nicholas Parish Church on Monday 28th October at 12.00pm prior to interment at
Fleetwood Cemetery at 1.00pm. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Marie Curie c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.