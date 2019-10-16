|
|
|
WARWICK ALAN Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday 12th October 2019,
aged 75 years.
Devoted husband to Annette, loving dad to Michael and Diane,
a dear step dad to Stuart, Beverley, Collette, Kimberley and Robert, cherished grandad and
great grandad, also a
dear brother and uncle.
Alan will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends here and
in Australia.
Funeral service will take place at
St Nicholas Parish Church on Monday 28th October at 12.00pm prior to interment at
Fleetwood Cemetery at 1.00pm. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Marie Curie c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 16, 2019