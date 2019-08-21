|
|
|
PRICE Alan The family of the late
Alan Price wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence, floral tributes and donations received
during their sad loss.
Special thanks to Dr Aziz,
the district nurses at Broadway medical centre and the Hospice at home team for all the care given to Alan, to Rev C Leitch for a comforting funeral service,
to Four Seasons for the beautiful flowers, the Highbury Social Club for their hospitality and finally to John and Angela Byrne and staff at J T Byrne Funeral Directors for their dignified funeral arrangements
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Aug. 21, 2019