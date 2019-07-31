|
PRICE Alan On Friday 26th July 2019, peacefully whilst at his home in Fleetwood, surrounded by his
family, Alan passed away
aged 81 years.
A loving husband to Edna,
a loving dad to Janet and Denise,
a dear granddad to Richard,
Louise, Stephen, Matthew and Lee and a devoted great granddad to his 15 great grandchildren.
"A true gentleman that will be forever missed".
Funeral Service will take place at
St Nicholas' Church Fleetwood on Thursday 8th August at 12.15pm prior to Burial at Fleetwood Cemetery at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Alzheimer's Society and Hospice at Home c/o the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors
1 Beach Road West View
Fleetwood Tel 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on July 31, 2019