J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00
Carleton Crematorium
Adrian Gray Notice
GRAY Adrian Leonard Died suddenly on
Thursday 11th July 2019
aged 51 years.
Beloved son, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Brother in Law and Uncle.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 12th August at 11.00am.
All floral tributes or donations to The British Heart Foundation c/o the funeral director,
enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood, Tel - 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on July 24, 2019
