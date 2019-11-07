Home

Winifred Passed away peacefully, at Walton House Nursing Home, Leven, on Thursday, 31st October, 2019. Winifred Jane (Winnie) (M.S. Harden), aged 84 years, dearly loved wife and best friend of the late William (Bill), together again. Loving mum to Billy, Marion, Jane and Fiona, loving gran, great-gran, sister, auntie and mother-in-law. Reception of Remains at St Paul's RC Church, Glenrothes, at 4.30 p.m., on Wednesday, 13th November.
Funeral Mass at 10.15 a.m., in St Paul's RC Church, Glenrothes, on Thursday, 14th November, followed by service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium at 11.45 a.m.
All family and friends respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, however donations, if desired, may be given on leaving the church or crematorium for Rachel House Children's Hospice.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 7, 2019
