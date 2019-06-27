|
|
|
MARR Willie Peacefully, at Queen Margaret Hospital, on Friday, 14th June, 2019, Willie, aged 97, sadly passed away. Beloved husband of the late Molly Douglas, loving father of William and the late John and a loving father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
Always remembered.
Funeral service at St. Serf's Episcopal Church, Burntisland on Monday, 1st July, at 1.15 p.m., committal thereafter at Burntisland Cemetery, arriving at 2.00 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on June 27, 2019
Read More