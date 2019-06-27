Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Willie MARR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie MARR

Notice Condolences

Willie MARR Notice
MARR Willie Peacefully, at Queen Margaret Hospital, on Friday, 14th June, 2019, Willie, aged 97, sadly passed away. Beloved husband of the late Molly Douglas, loving father of William and the late John and a loving father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
Always remembered.
Funeral service at St. Serf's Episcopal Church, Burntisland on Monday, 1st July, at 1.15 p.m., committal thereafter at Burntisland Cemetery, arriving at 2.00 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.