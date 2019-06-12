Home

Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:45
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
William (Bill) WESTWOOD

WESTWOOD William (Bill) Passed away suddenly at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, 9th June, 2019, William (Bill), aged 73 years, of Methil. A much loved husband of Helen, a devoted dad of Dawn, William and Ryan, father-in-law of Craig and Maxine and a cherished grandad of Jodie and Lee.
Bill will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 24th June, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on June 12, 2019
