WARD William Suddenly after a short illness, bravely borne, at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy. Bill, aged 86 years, of Kirkcaldy, formerly Methil. Dearly beloved husband to Eleanor and much loved by all the family.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 24th September, at 2.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given to the Stroke Club, Kirkcaldy, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 19, 2019