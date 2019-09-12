|
|
|
SHIELDS William (Bill) Unexpectedly but peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital Dundee, on Monday, 2nd September, 2019, William (Bill), aged 79 years, of Kirkcaldy, beloved husband of the late Irene, loving dad of Lorna and Michael, father-in-law of Kim, also a devoted grandad of Lauren, Jack and Lucy. He will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 16th September, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the service for the Renal Unit, Victoria Hospital, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 12, 2019