Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William SHIELDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William (Bill) SHIELDS

Notice Condolences

William (Bill) SHIELDS Notice
SHIELDS William (Bill) Unexpectedly but peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital Dundee, on Monday, 2nd September, 2019, William (Bill), aged 79 years, of Kirkcaldy, beloved husband of the late Irene, loving dad of Lorna and Michael, father-in-law of Kim, also a devoted grandad of Lauren, Jack and Lucy. He will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 16th September, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the service for the Renal Unit, Victoria Hospital, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.