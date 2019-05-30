|
PATRICK William Peacefully, at Cornhill Hospice in Perth on Thursday, 23rd May, 2019, William McLean Patrick, aged 75, dearly loved husband of Jennifer, much loved dad of William, Jane and Alastair, dear papa to Nicola, Lauren and Lucy, also great-grandad to Sam, father-in-law to Geraldine and George and a much respected colleague and friend to many. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 5th June, at 3 p.m., to which all are welcome. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired may be given in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Fife Today on May 30, 2019
