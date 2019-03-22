Home

MACLEOD William Passed away at Ninewells Hospital, on Tuesday, 12th March, 2019, William (Bill), aged 88, of St Andrews, (formerly Guardbridge Papermill), lost his battle, bravely borne, with Pancreatic Cancer surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Beth, loving brother of Chrissie, much loved dad of Mairi and Gavin, dear father-in-law to Michele and brother-in-law to Isabella, devoted grandad to Connor, Kelly and Amber and a loved uncle. Funeral service in Hope Park and Martyrs Parish Church St Mary's Place, St Andrews on Thursday, 28th March at 1.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Interment thereafter private. Family flowers only please, but if donations, if so desired, can be made at the church in aid of Pancreatic Cancer Research
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 22, 2019
