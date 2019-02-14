Resources More Obituaries for William HUCHISON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William HUCHISON

HUTCHISON William 3rd Anniversary



In loving memory of my dear husband Bill, who died 13th February, 2016.

Although you are not with me,

Every day in some small way,

Memories of you come my way.

How much I miss you no-one knows.

And I think about those memories,

With silent tears.

Loving you always. Very sadly missed.

Love Martha xx.



Death leaves a heartache,

No-one can heal,

Love leaves a memory,

No-one can steal.

Miss you so much dad.

Love Gwen, Jimmy,

Christopher and Michael xx.



Still missing you...

I miss your sense of humour dad,

I miss your gentle ways,

I miss the 'dad' in 'mum and dad',

On so, so many days.

And though we carry on with life,

For mum it's not the same,

I'd give my heart and soul,

for her to have you back again.

Keep watching over us dad and know,

how much we still love and miss you.

Anne xx.



Although I can't see you in person,

Or hear any words that you say,

I don't need to rely on just memories,

I know you're still with me each day.

Dad, you will always have a special

place in our hearts.

Iain, Mandy, Dayle and Sheree xx.



Three years have passed since that sad day,

When dad you quietly slept away,

Your empty chair no-one can fill,

I love you dad and always will.

I don't believe in miracles,

But today just one would do,

To see my front door open,

and for you to walk right though.

Love and miss you with all my heart Dad.

