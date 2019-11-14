|
|
|
GRAHAM William Heather and the family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness and support in the way of flowers, cards, and phone calls, in their recent sad loss of Bill. Special thanks to Mr Craig Adamson for his comforting service, Ian and Ally of Ian Johnston Funeral Directors for their care and compassion shown, also to everyone who came to pay their last respects to Bill at the crematorium and for your very kind donations of £243.20, towards Marie Curie Nurses.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 14, 2019