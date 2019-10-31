Home

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
14:15
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
William (Bill) GRAHAM

GRAHAM William (Bill) Peacefully, at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Thursday, 24th October, 2019, with his beloved Heather by his side. Bill, aged 93 years of Kirkcaldy. Much loved husband of the late Margaret, cherished partner and soul mate of Heather, a loving uncle, also a friend to many.
Bill will be sadly missed by all who
knew him.
Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Wednesday, 6th November, at 2.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for the Marie Curie Nurses, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 31, 2019
