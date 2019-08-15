Home

GILMOUR William (Gil) The family wish to express their sincere thanks to all family and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy received after their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Miss Jane Johnston for her comforting service and Co-op Funeralcare Kirkcaldy for all the arrangements and lastly to all who paid their last respects at the crematorium and who generous donated sum of £443.50 in aid of Prostate Cancer and Ostlers Care Home in Gil's memory.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 15, 2019
