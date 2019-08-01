Home

Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
William (Gil) GILMOUR

William (Gil) GILMOUR Notice
GILMOUR William (Gil) Passed away peacefully, on Friday, 26th July, 2019, at Ostlers House Care Home, Gil, aged 94 years, of Kirkcaldy, dearly loved husband of Lily, dear dad of Bill, Jim and Kenny, father-in-law to Lorna, Jane and Moira, also a loving grandad, great-grandad and a friend to many. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 9th August, at 11.00 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Ostlers House Care Home Resident's Fund, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 1, 2019
