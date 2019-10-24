Home

GAMBA William (Elgin)
Suddenly, at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, on Wednesday, 16th October, 2019, William, aged 82 years. Beloved husband to Gillian, dearly loved dad to Richard, Vicki, Elaine, Garry, Lesley, Murray and Lindsay. Much loved brother to Joe, loved grandfather and father-in-law and a great friend to many. Funeral service at Moray Crematorium, at 12.30 p.m., on Tuesday, 29th October. Bright colours to be worn. Family flowers only, any donations to Chest Heart and Stroke. Everyone welcome.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 24, 2019
