FOY William (Bill) Following a short illness with his loving family by his side at Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 21st June, 2019. William (Bill), aged 76 years of Glenrothes (formerly of Kirkcaldy). Much loved husband, dad and pops. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Wednesday, 3rd July, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made, if so desired, in aid of Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy, on leaving the crematorium.
Published in Fife Today on June 27, 2019
