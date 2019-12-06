Home

William FINLAY

Notice

William FINLAY Notice
FINLAY William June and family wish to thank all relatives and friends, for their lovely cards and flowers on their recent sad loss of Willie, thanks to the Rev Gavin Black for his kind words and comforting service, special thanks to Jamie of Macgregors Funeral Directors for handling the arrangements and finally, to all those who paid their last respects at the church and graveside and for giving donations so generously to the sum of £563.81 to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 6, 2019
