FINLAY William Peacefully, after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Sunday, 10th November, 2019. William (Willie), aged 83, dearly beloved husband of June, much loved dad of William and Alan, loving father-in-law of Catherine and Elaine, devoted grandad of Darren, Kerry, Lee and Scott, great-grandad of Chloe, Isabella, Sophia and Esme and a dear brother and good friend to many. Funeral service in Hope Park and Martyrs Church, St Mary's Place, St Andrews, on Friday, 22nd November, at 12.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, interment thereafter in the Western Cemetery, at 1.30 p.m. Family flowers only please, but donations, in lieu, if so desired, may be made at the church for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 15, 2019