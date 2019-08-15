Home

William CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL William The family of the late William "Bill" Campbell of Kirkcaldy, who passed away on 27th July, 2019, wish to express their sincere thanks to relatives and friends for their kind messages of sympathy and condolence and their generous donations to Bill's chosen charities. A special note of thanks to the staff of Wards 32 and 34 of Victoria Hospital for their unwavering support and care, to the Rev Ken Froude for his comforting words and touching service and also to Darren Rankin of The Co-operative Funeralcare for his exceptional compassion and understanding shown at such a difficult time.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 15, 2019
