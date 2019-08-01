|
CAMPBELL William (Bill) Peacefully, after a long battle fought with great courage and dignity at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy on Saturday, 27th July, 2019, Bill, aged 83 years of Kirkcaldy. Beloved husband of Cathie, loving dad of Fiona and Morag, father-in-law of Richard and Steven and a much loved uncle. He will be so missed by his darling granddaughter, Lauren, the apple of his eye - they were the best of friends and had such a special bond. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Wednesday, 7th August ,at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the service for Cancer Research and Prostate Cancer, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 1, 2019