BROWN William Peacefully, at home on Monday, 20th May, 2019, William (Bill), aged 86 years of Methil, devoted husband of Margaret, loving dad of Bill, Tam, Davie and Alan, father-in-law of Helen, Kelly and Carolann, a cherished grandad and great-grandad. "Bill will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him". Funeral service to take place at the Studio (formerly Innerleven Church), Den Walk Methil on Thursday, 30th May, at
1 p.m., thereafter to Methilmill Cemetery where Bill will be laid to rest at 2 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on May 29, 2019
