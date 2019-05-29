Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
13:00
Studio (formerly Innerleven Church)
Den Walk Methil
View Map
Interment
Thursday, May 30, 2019
14:00
Methilmill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for William BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William BROWN

Notice Condolences

William BROWN Notice
BROWN William Peacefully, at home on Monday, 20th May, 2019, William (Bill), aged 86 years of Methil, devoted husband of Margaret, loving dad of Bill, Tam, Davie and Alan, father-in-law of Helen, Kelly and Carolann, a cherished grandad and great-grandad. "Bill will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him". Funeral service to take place at the Studio (formerly Innerleven Church), Den Walk Methil on Thursday, 30th May, at
1 p.m., thereafter to Methilmill Cemetery where Bill will be laid to rest at 2 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.