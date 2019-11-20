Home

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
BELL William Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Sunday, 17th November, 2019, William (Wullie), aged 94 years, beloved husband of the late Betty, much loved dad of Rosemary and the late Robert, loving father-in-law of Charlie and Dorothy, devoted grandad of Michael, Louise and Rebecca and a cherished great-grandad of Dylan. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Wednesday, 27th November, at 10.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 20, 2019
