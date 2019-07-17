Resources More Obituaries for William ANDERSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William ANDERSON

Notice ANDERSON William Anne and family would like to thank everybody who attended Wullie's funeral. Thanks also to family and friends for the cards and flowers from home and abroad. A special thank you to Davina from Alex little Funeral Parlour she was excellent and nothing was to much for her. Also thank you to Denis Madden his speech was perfect, thank you to Letty for the all the lovely catering. Finally, thank you for all the kind donations for the Guide Dogs for the Blind in Forfar which came to £310. Published in Fife Today on July 17, 2019