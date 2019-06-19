|
ANDERSON William Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, 14th June, 2019, William (Wullie), aged 81 years, a loving husband to Anne, much loved dad of Rikki and Nicola, special step-dad of Steven, Gary and the late Mark, a brilliant father-in-law, proud grandad and great-grandad, who is sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 27th June, at 2.15 p.m., to which all are most welcome. Family flowers only please, but there will be an opportunity to make a donation in Wullie's memory on leaving the service, if you so wish for the ongoing work of the Guide Dog Association (Forfar).
Published in Fife Today on June 19, 2019
