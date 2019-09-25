|
|
|
ALLEN William In loving memory of our son William, who died 30th September, 2010. We seldom ask for miracles,
But today just one would do,
To leave the door wide open,
And see you walking through.
We would wrap our arms around you,
And kiss your smiling face,
For you are someone special,
And no one can ever take your place.
Mum and Dad.
In memory of our dad, William.
Behind our smiles are many a tear,
For a wonderful dad we loved so dear.
Our hearts still ache as we whisper low,
God bless you dad we miss you so.
From Jaymee and Billie.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 25, 2019