Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William ALLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William ALLEN

Memories Condolences

William ALLEN Memories
ALLEN William In loving memory of our son William, who died 30th September, 2010. We seldom ask for miracles,
But today just one would do,
To leave the door wide open,
And see you walking through.
We would wrap our arms around you,
And kiss your smiling face,
For you are someone special,
And no one can ever take your place.
Mum and Dad.
In memory of our dad, William.
Behind our smiles are many a tear,
For a wonderful dad we loved so dear.
Our hearts still ache as we whisper low,
God bless you dad we miss you so.
From Jaymee and Billie.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.