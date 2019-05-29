|
|
|
POLLOCK William Alistair (Ali) Sadly, after bravely battling a long illness and with his son and daughter by his side, at Victoria Hospital, on 17th May, 2019, William Alistair (Ali), in his 77th year, of Methil. Beloved husband of the late May and loving, long term partner of Margaret, a much loved dad, father-in-law and grandad. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 4th June, 2019, at 12.45 p.m., to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given, if so desired, to Ali's chosen charities.
Published in Fife Today on May 29, 2019
Read More