Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilfred YANETTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilfred YANETTA

Notice Condolences

Wilfred YANETTA Notice
YANETTA Wilfred Peacefully, on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019, at Randolph Wemyss Hospital, Wilfred, aged 89 years. Loving husband to Beth, devoted dad to Avril and the late Shirley. Dear father-in-law to Willie and Bruce and a cherished and much loved grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Tuesday, 27th August, 2019, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.