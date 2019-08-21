|
|
|
YANETTA Wilfred Peacefully, on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019, at Randolph Wemyss Hospital, Wilfred, aged 89 years. Loving husband to Beth, devoted dad to Avril and the late Shirley. Dear father-in-law to Willie and Bruce and a cherished and much loved grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Tuesday, 27th August, 2019, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 21, 2019