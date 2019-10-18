Resources More Obituaries for Walter WOODS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Walter WOODS

Notice WOODS Walter Caroline and family would like to thank most sincerely all relatives friends and neighbours for the lovely cards flowers and comforting messages following the sad loss of Walter. Thanks to Syd Stevenson of William Purves Funeral Directors for his help and professionalism in all the arrangements to the Rev Graham Beebee for his comforting service visits and support, Jamie for the beautiful flowers, to Dr Nixon for his care and attention to Walter for many years, to Peacehaven Care Home for their exceptional care and attendance during his short stay and to all who paid their last respects at the church and graveside. A grand total of £995 was collected for Alzheimer Scotland, thank you all. Published in Fife Today on Oct. 18, 2019