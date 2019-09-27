Home

WOODS Walter Peacefully, at Peacehaven Care Home, Lundin Links, on Thursday, 19th September 2019, Walter Woods BEM, dearly loved and loving husband of Caroline, much loved dad of James, Caroline and Walter, father-in-law to Susan, Luke and Dorothê, dear papa to Kimberley, Leah, Tate and Ross, great-papa to David, Emily and Mollie, a loved brother to Jimmy and Maureen, a loving brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Funeral service in St Leonard's Parish Church, Hepburn Gardens, St Andrews, on Tuesday, 1st October, at 10.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Interment thereafter in Tillicoultry Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 27, 2019
