Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Walter SCOTT

Walter SCOTT Notice
SCOTT Walter Peacefully, at Forth View Care Home, on Sunday, 24th November, 2019, Walter Warrender, aged 95 years, beloved husband of the late Isabella (Isa ) Grieve, loving father of Mary and John , father-in -law to Brian and Fiona, devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, who will be sadly missed by all. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 9th December, at 11 a.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but there will be an opportunity on leaving the service to make a donation towards the ongoing fundraising at Forth View Care Home.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 4, 2019
