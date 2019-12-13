Home

BESTWICK Vida Passed away peacefully, in her sleep at home, on Sunday, 8th December, 2019, Vida, aged 96 years, of Cupar. Beloved wife of the late Bob, a much loved and devoted mum, grandma, great-grandma, great-great-grandma and also a good friend to many. Funeral service on Saturday, 21st December, in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 10.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, may be made at crematorium doors for Breast Cancer Support.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 13, 2019
