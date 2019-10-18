Home

WYND Vera (nee Marnoch) Suddenly, but peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Sunday, 13th October, 2019. Beloved wife of Sandy. Proud mum, mother-in-law and granny to Sandy (Stephanie, Michael and Andrew), Andrew (Fumie and Anthony), Colin (Linda, Kathryn and Jenna) and Michael (Helen, Callum and Eilidh). A gathering to which all friends and family are invited will be held in St John's Parish Church Hall, Bonnygate, Cupar, on Saturday, 26th October, 2019, at 3.30 p.m.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 18, 2019
