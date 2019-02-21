|
WALLACE Tom Myra Wallace and family would like to thank all Tom's friends and relatives who came from far and wide to pay their respects, Father Brian Gowans, St Marie's Church for his most comforting service, also Darren and Katheryn at Co-op Funeralcare for all their assistance at this sad time. Thank you everyone for all the beautiful cards and flowers received. A most generous donation was collected for a charity which was close to Tom's heart.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 21, 2019
