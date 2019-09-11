|
TRAINER Tom Peacefully, at Randolph Wemyss Memorial Hospital, Buckhaven, on 5th September, 2019, Tom Trainer, aged 90 years, of Buckhaven, formerly of Central Farmers and past captain at Lundin Golf Club, much loved dad of Lesley, Janet, Lawrence and Gordon, a loving grandad and great-grandad and a friend to many. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 13th September, at 9.30 a.m., and thereafter to Buckhaven Bowling Club, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 11, 2019