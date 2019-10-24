|
JARVIS Tom Tom passed away in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy on 14th October, 2019, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of Cathie, a much loved and respected dad, grandad and father-in-law, also a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
Tom retired as a train driver after 49 years with British Rail and was also a driving instructor to many. A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Saturday, 26th October, at 10.15 a.m., to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, however a collection in memory of Tom, may be given at the crematorium in support of Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 24, 2019